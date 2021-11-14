Fallen Henry County deputy homegoing held

Officer Paramhans Desai was a beloved 17-year law enforcement veteran.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved Henry County officer was laid to rest Sunday after he was shot and killed following a domestic incident on Nov. 5.

Desai's viewing took place at Henry County Performing Arts Center in McDonough from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service following, according to the department.

He served much of his law enforcement career with the Georgia Department of Corrections before joining the Dekalb County Police Department in October of 2019 and the Henry County Police Department in 2020. He is a husband and the father of two small children.

One woman told 11Alive that Desai was an amazing officer that really cared about the community.