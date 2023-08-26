Dog days of summer: Furry friends celebrate national dog day in Perry

For national dog day, several businesses partnered up to raise the 'woof'.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Georgia — In downtown Perry on Saturday, the dogs were out and they were 'paw'-tying it up.

For national dog day, several businesses partnered up to raise the 'woof' and folks came out with their furry friends to celebrate.

Millie's Treats owner and event organizer Keelie Armstrong says this is their first dog day celebration.

She says you could find Australian Shepherds, Labs, Corgis, and more different breeds roaming around.

Armstrong says if you can, folks should do something special to show how much you care about your dogs.

"You can just do about everything from waking up & giving your dog a hug to be honest to give them love on national dog day, just the same as you can do for someone's birthday. It can go from just treating them very special or just waking up and letting them know that they're loved," she said.

Businesses like the Patio 901 participated with dog themed cocktails and a photo booth.

Schultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop offered pup cups, and Everyday Farm and Garden gave out tips on what plants could be harmful to your dog.