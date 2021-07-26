Do you have thoughts about the future of Robins AFB? This commission wants to hear them

The commission is holding a meeting to gather community opinions on August 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Commission wants to hear from you. The commission is working with the base to start drawing up a plan to ensure the future of Robins Air Force Base.

They're implementing a sustainability plan to limit encroachment in the areas around the base, and guidelines for development and growth in the areas surrounding the base.

The commission wants to hear the community opinions as they workshop ideas next week.



Middle Georgia Regional Commission's director of public administration, Greg Boike, says it's important to continue to strengthen its relationship with the air force base.

“There are potential impacts of community on the base and vice versa, and we want to partner together as strongly as possible to ensure that future growth and development on the base and off the base are compatible with the mission of Robins," said Boike.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. on August 5 at the Georgia VECTR Training Center on S. Armed Force Boulevard.