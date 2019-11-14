FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University’s Interim Director of Athletics Anthony Holloman has announced that Kevin Porter “will not be retained as head (football) coach and a national search to find the right leader will begin immediately.”

Porter was hired to lead the Wildcats in June 2016.

He then led the program to back to back SIAC championship games in his first two seasons, capturing a conference title in 2016 and achieving runner-up status the following year.

His overall record in the Valley is 18-23 over four seasons.

He finished the 2019 campaign with a 6-4 record, losing the SIAC East title game 42-6 to Albany State last week in Columbus.

Editor's Note: Video in this story is from when it was announced that Porter would be the next head coach in 2016.

