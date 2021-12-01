Fort Valley State group plans social media campaign for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Minorities With Power wants people to share their dream for society with them. Here's how you can participate

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley State student group is asking people to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by sharing their dream on social media on this upcoming MLK Day.

In the past, Minorities With Power got together on the holiday to talk about the history of the African American community. This year, their plans have changed because of COVID-19.

"In the organization, we try to encourage each other that when obstacles come there's always another way," said founder and president Johnathan Jones.

With the help of social media, they’re sharing their own dreams for the future.

"We plan to campaign to as many people as possible, so they can tell us what do they dream about for our society and how Dr. King's legacy inspires them," said Jones.

The Fort Valley State senior encourages anyone who wants to participate outside of M.W.P. to post on their account January 18. All you need to do is share a photo with your hopes for the future and the hashtags #IHaveADream and #MWPMLK.