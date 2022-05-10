Fort Valley State plans swearing-in ceremony for new campus police chief

Chief Antonio Fletcher started his new job on May 1, but will be sworn in on May 12.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University will swear-in its new campus police chief Thursday. According to a news release from the school, his name is Antonio Fletcher.

Fletcher comes to the HBCU from Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, where he also served as campus police chief.

FVSU President Paul Jones says Fletcher’s law enforcement experience is welcomed on campus.

“Chief Fletcher has the experience and insight as a veteran law enforcement officer and leader that will serve our campus community well,” Jones said. “I am confident he will be an outstanding addition to our university and a strong public safety advocate for our university.”

Fletcher, an Albany native, started his career with Albany Police in 2001 after an honorable discharge from the Army. Since then, he's served as police chief at Talladega College, deputy police chief at Forest Park, and police captain at Albany State University.