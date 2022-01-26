FVSU plays basketball home games without fans in the stands

The athletic department will have another meeting before February to discuss whether or not they will allow fans for the rest of the spring semester.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Due to a recent boom in COVID cases, Fort Valley State University's basketball team has played without fans at its home games.

The school made the decision at the beginning of the year. It started at the home game vs. Clark Atlanta University, and carried on to the school's rival game vs. Albany State.

Brelan Holston has been on the men's basketball team for three years. He says he appreciates the school's concerns for safety.

"We're making adjustments," said Brelan. "I think the school is doing a great job of trying to limit the COVID-19 issues going on around campus."

Torri Myers, who played on the women's basketball team since her freshman year, wants fans to keep supporting while they hold it down.

"Just keep supporting us. Still watch the games. We really appreciate it and hope to see you all pretty soon," said Myers.

The athletic department will have another meeting before February to discuss whether or not they will allow fans at all for the rest of the spring semester.