FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two of the six men charged in a prostitution case connected to Fort Valley State University have made deals to settle those charges.

Last year, District Attorney David Cooke charged six men with pandering and solicitation of sodomy in the case.

One of those men, Kenneth Howard, is currently city manager in Hinesville.

According to Amy Leigh Womack, Howard and prosecutors agreed to pre-trial diversion as a first-time offender.

That means he agreed to complete 25 hours of community service, attend a class about the dangers of prostitution and pay a $250 fine.

Prosecutors dropped charges against him on Nov. 4, after Howard completed program requirements.

Womack says the same offer was made to other defendants who are first-time offenders. She would not comment on how many other defendants in the case are now in pre-trial diversion.

She says District Attorney David Cooke expected that Howard would be convicted if the case went to trial.

Also according to Womack, a second defendant pleaded guilty on Oct. 16 to pandering.

She said Devontae Little agreed to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine and attend a class on the dangers of prostitution.

Charges are still pending against four men: Ernest Harvey, Ryan Jenkins, Charles Jones and Arthur James Nance Jr.

In June, the woman at the center of the scandal pleaded guilty.

According to Cooke's office, Alecia Johnson pleaded guilty to six counts of prostitution as part of a plea agreement. She was sentenced to five years of probation, a $1,000 fine and 180 days of house arrest.

She was the executive assistant to the university's president at the time the crimes took place, in 2017 and 2018.

