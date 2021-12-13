FVSU receives $2.5 million gift from anonymous donor who gave $250K in August

The gift is the single largest donation in the school's history!

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the first anonymous donation and the school's Finish Line initiative.

Fort Valley State University announced Monday the school has received an anonymous gift of $2.5 million. According to a release, this is the largest single gift in the school's history.

The gift will support the university’s Finish Line initiative, a scholarship program that assists students who are unable to progress toward their degree completion due to financial barriers.

“This extremely generous donation is a transformative gift that will make a significant difference in the lives of many students,” said FVSU President Dr. Paul Jones. "We are beyond grateful for this wonderful show of support and confidence in FVSU and our students.”

This is the second gift from the same anonymous donor who also contributed $250,000 to the Finish Line scholarship program in Aug. 2021.