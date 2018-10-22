One of the six men accused of soliciting prostitution at Fort Valley State University is an assistant principal at a Houston County middle school, the district's spokeswoman says.

On Friday, District Attorney David Cooke said Ernest Harvey, age 47, is charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy. The other five men face the same charges.

On Monday, district spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said school officials confirmed that Harvey is the assistant principal at the Huntington Middle School.

"He is still our employee," she said, although she would not confirm whether Harvey was on the job Monday.

"We will take the proper steps depending on how this develops," she said.

Harvey was named assistant principal in 2015. He was previously an assistant principal at the Taylor and Morningside elementary schools.

Also charged was a Crisp County commissioner, Arthur James Nance Jr., age 46, of Cordele.

On Monday, Nance declined comment and referred questions to his lawyer, Franklin Hogue. Hogue did not return our phone calls.

On Friday, the university said one of the suspects was Charles Jones, age 57, an attorney and the university's former chief legal counsel and former director of corporate and government affairs.

The school said Jones was terminated more than a month ago, but declined to discuss details.

