Everything you need to know about May Days on the Midway in Perry

The inaugural May Days event starts this week and will have fair food, games, and rides

The inaugural May Days on the Midway event is kicking off this week at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

What is it?

It’s a carnival with rides, games and fair foods!

When is it?

May 20 – May 31. It will run from 5-11 p.m. on weekdays, noon to midnight on weekends, and noon to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Where do I park?

The Georgia National Fairgrounds says parking and admission will be at the west gate entrance ONLY. That’s the one along the side of I-75.

How much does it cost?

Admission and parking are free, but if you want to ride the rides or eat some fair food… bring your wallet. Ride armbands or tickets will be available at the midway. Armbands are $25 on weekdays, and $30 on Memorial Day/weekends.

Individual ride tickets are $1.50/ticket, 11 tickets are $15, 22 tickets are $25, and 55 tickets are $55.

Will my favorite fair ride be there?

The Georgia National Fairgrounds says there will be more than 40 rides there, from ones for the kids to adult favorites. They didn’t release a full list, but they said these will be there: the Indy 500, Stinger, Galaxy, Sky Flyer, Music Express, Super Himalaya, and Speed.

Will they have my favorite fair foods?

The fairgrounds also didn’t release a full list of vendors, but they did say you can expect funnel cakes, turkey legs, lemonade, sirloin tips, gyros, cinnamon rolls, smoothies, candy apples, popcorn, handmade pretzels, bacon dogs and hot dogs, pizza, and Mexican food!

Is this replacing the fair?

NO. The Georgia National Fairgrounds says this is an additional event, and the 2021 Georgia National Fair is still scheduled for Oct. 7-17, 2021.