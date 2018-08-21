On Monday, State Attorney General Chris Carr issued an opinion clarifying the ins and outs of the new amended House Bill 978 regarding stopping and passing near a school bus.

Carr said the new law "does not require a vehicle traveling on a three or five lane road divided by a center turn lane to stop for a school bus that is stopped on the opposite side of the road with its visual signals engaged."

That means if you are driving on roads like Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins or Gray Highway in Macon, you don't need to stop for a school bus that is stopped in the opposite-bound lane.

The law was changed and went into effect July 1. It also lowers fines for illegal passing.

RELATED: New law changes rules for driving near school buses

State School Superintendent Richard Wood says while he appreciates Carr's clarification, the new change in law "does not reflect best practices to ensure student safety, and could endanger Georgia’s kids as they travel to and from school."

Wood said he will continue to ask lawmakers to reverse the change.

RELATED: #13Investigates: How hot does it get inside a school bus?

© 2018 WMAZ