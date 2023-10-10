'I'm not stable right now': GA Medicaid recipients receive extra help from U.S. senator

The 'Constituent Services in Your Community' event is designed to help families access federal benefits.

MACON, Ga. — According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are more than 2.4 million Georgians enrolled in Medicaid.

With thousands of people losing access to Medicaid in Georgia as the state redetermines Medicaid eligibility, many people need help finding answers. One of those people is Macon resident Latqazeeon Battle.

Battle came to the Macon-Bibb City Hall to get more help with her Medicaid. Battle was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

She says getting around is hard with her disability.

"Right now, I have a drunken lady walk and I'm not stable right now," Battle said. "My gape is not stable but the thing is, I still try."

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff's created an event called "Constituent Services in Your Community." The purpose of the event is to help "Georgia families cut through red tape to access vital Federal benefits," Ossoff's Office said in a press release.

Jake Best is the communications director for Ossoff's office. He says the event is about helping people where they are.

"Whether it's seniors who are struggling to get their Medicare benefits or maybe a delayed check from Social Security, whether it's service members or veterans at Robins Air Force struggling to get appointments with the VA," Best said.

In April, Georgia started its Medicaid Redetermination eligibility. This means the state must re-evaluate the status of 2.7 million members on Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids.

Battle got on Medicaid Summer of 2022. She told 13WMAZ she is homeless and needs help getting a walker and bath chair.

People on Medicaid must create an account through Georgia Gateway. It has all the information needed to access federal benefits like SNAP, WIC, and DECAL. You must have all your most up-to-date information on there like name, phone number, job and income.

Best says representatives from Ossoff's office plan to return to Central Georgia and other parts of Georgia to help those in need.

"We're going to be holding these events monthly in communities across the state. This month we're going to be hosting events in Macon, Athens, we're going to be up in Rome, in Statesboro near the coast," Best said.