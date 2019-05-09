MACON, Ga. — Georgia Power crews headed out early Thursday morning to help with efforts on the coast during and after Hurricane Dorian.

Alison Gregory with Georgia Power says they left around 6 a.m. from their yard on Key Street in Macon.

The company is preparing to respond to any potential outages as a result of the hurricane.

Georgia Power also says additional crews from sister companies Alabama Power and Mississippi Power will pitch in to help.

They say they're monitoring the weather around the clock and will continue to work with state and local emergency agencies.

