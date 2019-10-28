MACON, Ga. — One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians is getting ready to stop in Macon.

According to a news release, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is bringing his 2020 Beyond the Fluffy World Tour to the Macon City Auditorium on Feb. 19, 2020.

Iglesias is part of an elite group of comedians that’s sold out the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube and has the dinstinction of being on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players list alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

He’s the star of a new Netflix series, Mr. Iglesias, that’s been renewed for a second season, and has multiple comedy specials.

Those tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at ticketmaster.com or at the Macon Coliseum box office.

