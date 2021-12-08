Police officers support boy on first day of school after dad dies just days prior

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — "Some days are more meaningful than others."
That's what the Gainesville Police Department said on social media when they shared a moment with a boy on his first day of school.
Landon, they said, "tragically lost his father" earlier this week, so the department's school resource officers stepped in to give him a ride to school... and a hug.
"We were happy to be there for him and his family in their time of need," they said. "It does take a village, and we will always be the keepers and protectors of that village."