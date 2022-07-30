Gainesville Police warn of bear sightings 'amongst wonderful wildlife'

Officers ask people to not feed them or leave food out.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Warmer temperatures mean black bears are out to play, and they've been spotted roaming around Gainesville, Georgia.

Gainesville Police Department posted about a recent sighting Saturday.

"We are aware of bear sightings in and around the downtown area, no need to call 911," the department said.

Police also posted a warning to residents, asking them to not feed the wildlife.

Officers shared a photo of the bear walking along the street and another picture of it climbing a fence. It seemed to have some sort of collar or tracking device, as depicted in the photos.

"The bear is being tracked by wildlife management and will eventually find its way home," GPD said. "We are fortunate to live in beautiful North Georgia amongst the wonderful wildlife."

Be "BearWise"

Black bears are the only bears found in the state, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The agency's wildlife resources division said they live in three distinct regions in the state:

North Georgia mountains

Along the Ocmulgee River drainage in central Georgia

Around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia

Georgia's DNR said these bears typically live in forested areas and can live between eight to 15 years. They can grow up to 6 feet in length.

If bears are spotted in your area, here are steps you can take to be safe, according to wildlife experts.