Georgia teacher arrested for child molestation after inappropriate relationship with student, police say

The suspect was a teacher at Gainesville High School.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A teacher at Gainesville High School has been arrested and charged with child molestation, Gainesville Police said in a statement Thursday.

The investigation began after law enforcement officials were notified of a complaint against a teacher, Cameron Millholland, who was allegedly having "inappropriate and improper conduct" with a 16-year-old girl, officials said.

After the allegations surfaced, Millholland was placed on leave immediately by the Gainesville City School System as they helped with the comprehensive investigation, according to the report. Over the course of the investigation, officials said they examined a pattern of alleged inappropriate behavior, which included information that Millholland was having a relationship with a student via "electronic communication."

Investigators were able to get an arrest warrant for Millholland and acquried a search warrant for his home. He was taken into custody at his home in Dawsonville Wednesday and is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

"Safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said in a statement posted to Facebook. "We encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated."