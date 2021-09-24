Bill Gaither, Gaither Vocal Band plan Warner Robins tour stop

The Grammy Award-winning group will be playing a show at the Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins next week

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Grammy Award-winning Southern gospel singer Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will be stopping in Central Georgia at the end of September.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins. The church is located at 2504 Moody Rd.

It comes after a 14-month touring hiatus to the pandemic, and audiences can expect to hear their favorite gospel classics in addition to new songs.

The Warner Robins show is part of the group’s 2021 Celebration Tour, which is taking them through 40 cities around the U.S.

“For several years now I have said that the longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now - this moment - this place in life - this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate,” writes Gaither. “I guess I never realized how true that statement was until I wasn’t able to do what I love doing, which is bringing the music to the people. There is nothing like seeing the expressions on the faces of the people when they are moved by the lyrics of a song. At this stage in my life, I couldn’t be more grateful to have this privilege again.”

The group released its latest album ‘That’s Gospel, Brother,’ earlier this year. Gaither and his wife Gloria have written more than 700 songs throughout their career.

Tickets for seniors 60+ and children 12 and under are $27. General admission is $30. Tickets for groups larger than 10 are $25 a ticket. You can buy them here.