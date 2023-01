The theatre was flooded, and will be shut down for "the foreseeable future' according to their website.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Galleria Cinemas in Centerville has closed due to a water main break that flooded the theatre.

On their website, the cinema says they will be closed "for the foreseeable future" following the city water main break.

They say that in the meantime, you can visit their Houston Lakes location in Warner Robins.