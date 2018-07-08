The Galleria Stadium Cinemas 15 located at the Galleria Mall in Warner Robins will soon have a new look.

The renovations began last Monday, according to General Manager D.J. Storbeck.

When renovations are complete, the theatere will have a premium auditorium with a larger screen, Dolby Atmos surround sound and recliner seating.

The standard auditoriums will also get upgrades. However, they will not have recliner seating,

The lobby will also be renovated including a new concession stand.

Storbeck says the plan is to complete the renovations by the holiday season.

