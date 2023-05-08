Gallop on over to the 4-H horse show in Perry!

Horses competed in the barrel race, roping, halter and jumping, and western pleasure.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Georgia — At the Georgia National fairgrounds on Saturday was the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Show.

Horses competed in the barrel race, roping, halter and jumping, and western pleasure.

It's estimated that almost 7,000 people come to the 4 day long competition.

Raylee Kate Kirby drove to Perry from Pontotoc, Mississippi to compete. She says her sister got her started in horse showing and has fun each year.

"One thing that's good to know about horse riding is that it's very challenging and there's some heartache but at the end it all becomes good and fun to do and you get to meet new people," she said.

The final day of competition is tomorrow. Events start at 8 a.m. and go till 6 p.m.