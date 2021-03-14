'Game changer': Bibb County educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

Atrium Health Navicent and the Bibb County School district partnered together so that hundreds of district employees could get the vaccine.

MACON, Ga. — Nearly 700 Bibb County School teachers received their COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at the Navicent Family Health Center.

"I'm excited about getting the vaccine, because I'm ready for life to get back to normal... I'm ready for our kids to get back in the classroom, so we can resume our everyday activities," Robbie Barlett said.

"I was glad to get it. I've been very anxious, so I'm glad I got the first one out of the way," Willie Foster said.

Barlett and Foster are two Bibb County teachers out of many who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Atrium Health Navicent and the Bibb County School district partnered together so that hundreds of district employees could get the vaccine, following Governor Brian Kemp's announcement making teachers eligible for the shot.

President and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Delvecchio Finley says providing educators with the vaccine is one step closer to safely being together in the classroom.

"This is yet another way of getting back to normalcy and safeness that we have come to take for granted, that we really want to get back to," Finley said.

President of the Bibb County School Board Daryl Morton agrees with Finley, and says the only way to get kids back in school is to be safe. Providing teachers with the vaccine plays a key part in that.

"The thing that's been a real struggle for us, is maintaining staff, and so having these vaccinations for our teachers and our staff makes it so much easier for us to be safe to have kids at school and feel good about it. It's just a game changer for us," Morton said.