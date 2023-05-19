'A game-changer': State grants fund upgrades to Baldwin County parks, community centers

Governor Brian Kemp approved over $200 million to upgrade parks across Georgia. Central Georgia is receiving $20 million

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For some, a walk in the park can bring some relaxation and exercise.

For others, it could be the only safe place to go.

This week, Governor Brian Kemp approved over $200 million to upgrade parks and community centers across the state.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to Baldwin County to see how the money will improve some of their parks.

Baldwin County has received $6,161,786 in grants,” says Senator Rick Williams.

Standing where one new park will be built with grant money, Williams and other county leaders celebrated the upcoming improvements.

The money comes from the COVID-19 state and local recovery funds created by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

It includes the new Baldwin County Government Park, the aquatic center, and Harrisburg Park.

“All three of these areas are equally important,” Williams says. “It's going to improve the lives of our citizens.”

Former County Commissioner Tommy French oversees Harrisburg's Community Center and park.

“It's a game-changer for Baldwin County,” he says.

They're getting $1.8 million for upgrades.

“Many of the people have been here for a lifetime, so people have affectionately gathered to this area to have family events for years,” French explains.

He says the neighborhood has a majority minority population. Over 300 people use their facilities weekly during the summer.

“It increases the healthiness of your community,” he says.

The playground, splash pad, walking trail, community garden, and basketball courts offer a safe place for people to come.

It also keeps kids out of trouble.

“Gun activity in the neighborhood has gotten worse, incarceration has gotten worse, so if you take $40,000 and spend it on a nice basketball gym, you've got 20-30 children playing in that gym. You save your community a huge amount of money,” French says.

Some of the upgrades include a new community center, crosswalks, additional lighting, more green spaces, extension of the walking trail, and more children's amenities.

"It's a lot better than I was younger,” laughs 23-year-old Hezikiah Hartry.

He’s lived in the Harrisburg neighborhood for his whole life, growing up just a minute’s walk from the park.

He says none of this existed when he was younger.

“We'd be out here on the concrete, throwing a football around. Outside of that, you’d have to use somebody’s yard,” he explains.

Hartry says the nearest park is five miles away, so places like Harrisburg are essential because not everyone has a safe place to gather.

“I know I can come here if I can't go somewhere else. Having a splash pad in a low-income area, it's something where a lot of kids can stay cool at no expense to the parent. Having a gazebo out here where you can cook, grill, and gather– I feel like it's going to be a catalyst for the kids around us."

Hartry says he loves seeing his neighborhood evolve.

“I think it's essential, really. Like, a public space where kids can publicly gather. Kids, adults, young adults. Even older parents,” he says. “I know my uncles and grandparents, they still come out here, and they get to witness the change that they fought for. The change that they didn't get to have when they were younger."

Williams says the grants will also build a new county government park and construct an aquatics center at Walter B. Williams Park.

He says we can expect work to begin within 90 days.

