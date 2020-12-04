MACON, Ga. — Everyone is dealing with social distancing in their own ways, and one family in Macon has found a unique distraction to stay busy while helping out first responders.

Like most everyone, the Enck family feels like the walls are closing in just a bit, but they've found a solution to the boredom by playing video games.

"The kids you know are normally outside playing, whatever, in all this lockdown," said Justin Enck. "They're in their rooms kind of hibernating, playing games, and Brad said 'Oh, why not use this time to stream?'"

Enck and his kids - Bradley, 15, Jaydan, 17, and Jayda, 13, hopped on Bradley's Twitch channel, LordNornFang. Twitch is a popular streaming site for gamers. The family began streaming 24 hours a day playing games like Halo 5, Tom Clancy's Division 2 and Apex Legends.

"I said, 'Why not go until the national quarantine is over?'" Justin said. "You know just kind of run with it, and (Bradley) said, 'We can raise some money while were at it,'" Justin said.

The Encks are asking for donations during their stream to donate to first responders in Bibb County. The goal is to collect $10,000, and as of April 10, they've collected nearly $1,000. They don't plan to stop until the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

The foursome operates in shifts -- with Bradley and Justin working during the day and Jayda and Jaydan doing the heavy lifting overnight. After starting on April 1st and going for 10 consecutive days, it hasn't gotten old yet.

"Every single day I come down here and sit here for as late as I can," Bradley said.

"I don't know it seems to me like (Bradley) enjoys it really well. I know Jaydan and Jayda, brother and sister, they love it. They look forward to it when they wake up," Justin said.

Snacks are a must to keep going, so the family keeps the fridge stocked with energy drinks and sodas. They also have a popcorn machine in the room they stream in -- Justin's converted office.

Every $50 the team collects, they do a small giveaway of a t-shirt or gift card. To watch the team play or donate to the cause, visit LordNornFang.live.

