'If he didn't stop, forget it': Wallingford man says garbage truck driver saved his life during medical emergency

A Seattle man needed medical help right away, and it was one garbage truck driver's fast actions that made all of the difference.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — There was a happy reunion in Wallingford on Friday, a week after a terrifying emergency. Neal Stuber needed medical help right away, and it was one garbage truck driver’s fast actions that made all of the difference.

Stuber says he was alone inside his Wallingford home when he noticed his leg was bleeding.

"Truthfully, I don't know what happened in the beginning,” said Stuber. “I burst a vein in my leg. l looked around. There was blood all over the place."

Stuber went outside, hoping to find help, but only got as far as his front steps.

"I felt like I was going to faint down there,” he said.

Still losing blood, Stuber noticed a truck driver for WM, formerly known as Waste Management, collecting garbage on his street and he started to yell.

Russell Ruhle was behind the wheel of the WM truck and heard Stuber’s screams.

“Neal was screaming out, please call 911,” said Ruhle.

Ruhle called for an ambulance and stayed with Stuber until he was rushed to the hospital.

Seven days after the emergency, Stuber is recovering and ready for the chance to meet with Ruhle again for the opportunity to say thank you.

Ruhle stopped by Stuber's house during his regular Friday route.

“I am in good shape thanks to you,” Stuber told him.