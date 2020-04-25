MACON, Ga. — Susan got her prized possessions from Johnson's Garden Center because during this pandemic, they deliver. Owner Terry Johnson says that when the lockdown happened, their phone started ringing off the hook.

"I don't know if it's because they played Victory garden stuff on the news that Sunday morning, but the following week, we have sold out of vegetable plants two times over again," Terry surmised.

Terry says they've been wide open for about five weeks now.

Some of their success is how they market these days which is online.

Stan Eversole owns Macon Outdoor Power.

"Every day right now seems like a Saturday to people," he said.

They sell things like mowers and weed-eaters, and as for his own garden.

"No, I'm working at work all the time right now," he admitted.

Spring is always busy, but this year, he's seen an uptick in sales.

He's thankful knowing that a lot of businesses are suffering right now.

"We've seen an increase in business with everyone being at home people are focused on yard projects and they've come in a lot more to get them fixed and replaced a lot of equipment, too," he said.

And, you know, when things seem so out of control, planting something and watching it grow is something we have in our grasp, something that we watch and enjoy its beauty every day.

If you're new to the hobby, you can get gardening tips by calling your local extension agent.

The Macon-Bibb extension agency's number is 478-550-5534.

They also do Facebook Live videos with gardening segments.

