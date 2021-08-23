x
Garett Delano named Mercer Bears Male Student-Athlete of the Year

Delano excelled on the diamond in his lone year with Mercer Baseball this spring.

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, former Mercer Baseball standout Garett Delano was named Mercer's Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

Delano spent his final year of college baseball with the Bears as a graduate student, following four years at Brown University. 

This year, the two-way star hit .337 at the plate, and also excelled on the mound, finishing the 2021 season with a 6-1 record.

Delano played a major role in a successful 2021 campaign for Mercer, as the Bears finished at 35-22 overall. 

Recently, Delano signed his first professional baseball contract with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

