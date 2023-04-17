x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Police: Worker at retirement community charged with stealing $30,000 worth of jewelry

Gary Troup, 52, was employed at Bethany Village West in Pennsylvania when he allegedly stole the items from at least 12 homes and later pawned the goods, police say
Credit: Lower Allen Township Police
Gary Troup

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with stealing jewelry from at least a dozen residents at the retirement home where he was employed, police said Monday.

Gary Troup, 52, of Camp Hill, was a maintenance worker at Bethany Village West in Mechanicsburg when he stole more than $30,000 worth of jewelry from 12 homes in the area. He then pawned of the stolen goods, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Authorities began an investigation on Jan. 11, when one of Troup's alleged victims contacted police to report a theft from their home that had occurred in late 2022, police said.

Troup is charged with 18 felony counts of burglary and felony counts of dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities and theft by unlawful taking.

Download the FOX43 app here.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Mental Health Monday: Central Georgia organization helping people deal with trauma through yoga

Before You Leave, Check This Out