The rising gas prices are impacting organizations like Meals on Wheels

MACON, Ga. — Gas prices are reaching not only into your pockets, but the pockets of social organizations who use their vehicles to serve others, too.

Cedric Newton starts his day with a fuel up, but it comes at a high cost.

“It’s going up to about $800-900,” he said.

Newton is one of the supervisors for Bibb County’s Meals on Wheels program. He says they would usually spend about $600 weekly to fill up, and now it’s about $300 more. The higher prices have increased their travel budgets for work.

“At the beginning it was $75-80 just to fill it up and now it’s going to increase to $140-150,” he said.

According to Meals on Wheels America, more than 9.3 million senior citizens experienced food insecurity in 2018 to 2019. Newton says his job is more important than ever.

"We plan on continuing for five days, Monday through Friday, regardless of the gas,” he said.

According to AAA, gas prices have gone up about 70 cents. The U.S. hasn’t seen record highs like this since the Great Recession in 2008.

Newton has changed his own driving habits to deal with the high price at the pump.

"I just limited my rides now, that's the main thing. Making sure you have enough to get back and forth to work,” he said.

While Meals on Wheels hasn’t figured out a way to limit gas travels, they have come up with some ideas.

“What we're planning on doing -- we're hoping we can get more volunteers to help. That will help offset some of the gas mileage and gas,” said Newton.