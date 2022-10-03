Are gas prices chilling spring break trips?

Although gas prices are rising, local travel agencies aren't seeing the effects just yet.

MACON, Ga. — It's spring break for many around Central Georgia, but as gas prices keep on rising, is it spring breaking the bank and keeping vacations from happening? According to AAA's website, Macon's average gas price is at $4.23 a gallon -- up eleven cents overnight.

Peyton Bunn, a Mercer student, says that's exactly his problem.

"It's tough even trying to get a full tank. I've been keeping my car at quarter-tank, honestly for the past two weeks because I go and it takes me $60-70 just to fill up. So, I just put in $20-25, I have a quarter tank, and it lasts me a couple of days, but that's really all I can do as of right now,” he said.

Newton Collier has been the manager of Mid-South Travel since 2002, so he knows when people travel most.

"The first three months of the year are very slow. I'd say May, June it picks up, and then maybe in November, people are thinking it's Christmas. A lot of travel at Christmas," he said.

He knows that eventually rates on gas, flights, and cruises will continue to rise until gas prices become regulated again.

"People are going to be holding onto that money. They'd rather put money on the table than put it on travel,” he said.

So, if you're wondering if you should start booking your trips now, AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters has some advice.

"Definitely book now if you can. The earlier you book, more than likely, the better the prices are gonna be,” she said.