Gas prices in Georgia have increased 50¢ in the last week, and experts say it won't stop there

Macon is among the state's most expensive metro markets. In 2008, Georgia hit a record high at $4.16

MACON, Ga. — Gas prices are climbing nationwide, reaching the $4 mark across much of Central Georgia.

"I would love to go back to the $3 for diesel and $2.75 for regular unleaded if possible," said Central Georgia driver Paul McFather.

He owns a pressure washing business. When it comes to fueling up equipment, the inflation packs a punch at the pump.

"My truck was half full and my equipment was probably 60-70% full, my two pressure washers and it was $105," said McFather.

Romello Smith is a little less worried about the cost.

"The price of the gas, like I know it's controversial... but to me I drive a fuel-efficient car, so I'm not worried about it," he said.

He says gas isn't as high in Georgia as some other places.

"My family lives in California so they've adjusted to the gas prices. They're calling me and more saying, 'Be grateful you're paying $4 because we're in California paying $6," he said.

AAA predicts prices are only going up from here.

"Gas prices are trending in Georgia at $3.96, that’s an 8 cent increase overnight. It rose 38 cents a week ago," said Montrae Waiters with AAA.

Waiters says both crude oil prices and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia are driving prices up.

"Gas prices are being impacted by what’s going on with Ukraine and, of course, with Russia invading. That scares the market," she explained.

AAA says you can make your tank go further by paying for gas with cash, taking advantage of grocery store gas rewards, and by taking unused items out of your trunk.

Macon is among the state's most expensive metro markets. Waiters says gas prices are predicted to continue rising. In 2008, Georgia hit a record high at $4.16.