Gas prices see weekly average increase consecutively in Georgia, nation

MACON, Ga. — The cost of gas has been on the rise across the US for several months and Central Georgians are feeling the pain at the pump.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average for the price of gas increased for 4 straight weeks and Georgia is no exception to the trend.

"I remember when fuel was $2 now its $3.39," Terry Daniels said.

Terry Daniels uses his car a lot and he's not only seeing the rise of prices at the pump but he's feeling it too.

"I drive to work Monday through Friday. Sometimes I do overtime on the weekends. I have to fill up every week now. It's $50 to do a fill up," Daniels said.

He says that money could be put towards something else.

"That money could be going toward my daughter. She's 7-months-old. She needs diapers, formula, wipes," Daniels said.

The national average price for gas is about 33 cents more than a month ago according to AAA. They also say Georgia's among the states seeing the largest weekly increases leaving many Georgian's feeling the same way about pump...hurt.

Georgia's current regular gas price average sits around $3.38. A week ago it was around $3.30, and a month ago $2.75 says AAA.

A part of Georgia's price jump came when the state ended the gas tax suspension. Some refiners still haven't recovered from the cold weather and the maintenance season for refineries is coming up.

Also, crude is more expensive.