Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia

AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again.

AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel.

"We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by eight cents to $3.50.

Since last Thursday, Georgia is one of ten states that's seen the largest hike in prices, up 18 cents.

For some folks we talked to, what's most frustrating about the prices going up is that they're having to make tough decisions.