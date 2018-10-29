A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Lt. Ricky Davis of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says says no deputies were injured. He would not comment on whether a deputy shot a suspect, referring questions to the GBI.

The shooting happened at 149 Martha Lane, near High Falls Road, in north Monroe County.

Linda Gold, who lives on Martha Lane, told 13WMAZ that she heard a woman arguing with a Monroe County deputy between 11 a.m. and noon, then she heard shots.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman shot.

Monroe County investigators are still on the scene.

Davis said the GBI crime lab is headed to Monroe County to assist with the investigation.

