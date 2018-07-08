On Tuesday, four Crisp County businesses were the targets of gambling search warrant raids, according to a news release from the GBI.

This comes less than four months after similar raids that ended with six people being charged.

The news release identified the four businesses as:

Jay’s Place on South 7th Street

Pool Room on Joe Wright Drive

1411 E. 16th Avenue, Suite H

Dis and Dat on E. 14th Avenue

The release says agents found the businesses were operating unlicensed coin-operated game machines where people were receiving cash payouts through an investigation.

Georgia state law requires the machines to be properly licensed by Georgia Lottery and credits can only be redeemed for store credit or lottery tickets.

