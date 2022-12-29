GBI arrest, charge man with murder and arson after shooting another and burning car

This investigation is active and ongoing.

MILAN, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Milan.

29-year-old Brandon Daniel Spires was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort according to a press release.

Fort was found dead outside a building on Mt. Zion Street in downtown Milan on Wednesday.

They say Spires shot Fort then drove to Jacksonville, Telfair County and set his own truck on fire.

Spires was taken into custody by Telfair County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the vicinity of his burned truck and taken to the Telfair County Jail.

