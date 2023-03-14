GBI arrests five people, including three teens in November East Dublin murder

The GBI blames members of the 'crips' street gang.

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI says five people, including three teenagers, are charged with killing an East Dublin man in a home invasion.

It happened back in November at a home on Pearl Street.

The coroner said officers found 59-year-old Jeffrey Bell shot once in the chest inside his home.

The suspects are 21-year-old Elijah Inman, 20-year-old Jamal Stewart, 16-year-old Nazorian Taylor and Damarion Page, and 15-year-old Brantley Johnson, Jr.