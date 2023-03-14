GBI arrests five people, including three teens in November East Dublin murder

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI says five people, including three teenagers, are charged with killing an East Dublin man in a home invasion.
It happened back in November at a home on Pearl Street.
The coroner said officers found 59-year-old Jeffrey Bell shot once in the chest inside his home.
Now, The GBI blames members of the 'crips' street gang.
The suspects are 21-year-old Elijah Inman, 20-year-old Jamal Stewart, 16-year-old Nazorian Taylor and Damarion Page, and 15-year-old Brantley Johnson, Jr.
They all face several charges including malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and violating the state's gang activities law.
Anybody with information on the case can call the GBI's Eastman office at 478-374-6988.