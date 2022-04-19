GBI arrests Florida man in connection to Wilkinson County double homicide

The man was the nephew of the elderly couple murdered.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has arrested and charged a Florida man in connection to the deaths of an elderly couple in Wilkinson County.

According to the GBI's Twitter, 34-year-old Jordan Kyle Lemaster has been charged with murder and aggravated assault for a double homicide that happened on Elm Street in Gordon.

Police found 70-year-old Pamela Ann Williams and 74-year-old Ricky Howard Williams dead in their home.

The Gordon Police Department asked GBI agents to assist with this investigation.

Lemaster was recently living in Wilkinson County with his aunt and uncle Ricky and Ann Williams, but he is from Sebastian, Florida.

Lemaster was found in Sebastian. He will be brought back to Georgia and booked in the Wilkinson County Jail.

Once this investigation is done, it will be given to the Wilkinson County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).