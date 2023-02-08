GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

He is the former warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday.

48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.

Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday and is currently in Tattnall County Jail.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office requested the GBI to investigate corruption at Smith State Prison based on evidence discovered while conducting a murder investigation.

On Monday, Nathan Weekes, a current Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, along with three other people, were indicted on numerous charges to include Conspiracy to Commit Murder and the Georgia RICO act in relation to this murder investigation in Glennville.

The murder investigation showed that Weekes was involved with contraband smuggling inside Smith State Prison.

The two investigations are related, active and ongoing.