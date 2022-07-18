GBI arrests man in murder of pregnant woman and two others in Schley County

The 37-year-old was charged with three counts of felony murder and one count of feticide.

SCHLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot and killed inside a Schley County home on Monday morning, according to a release from the GBI.

65-year-old Paula Kelly, 69-year-old Charles Brown and 23-year-old Lara Bullard were found dead inside the home located at 867 Ira Kelly Road in Buena Vista around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

37-year-old Jamie Leon Harris lived at the home with three victims and was found at the home when deputies arrived.

They charged him with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of feticide.

Harris was in a relationship with Paula Kelly. Brown is Kelly’s brother, and Lara Bullard is Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter.

Anyone with information on the case can call the GBI at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.