GBI arrests owner of daycare center in Dublin on child cruelty charges

The arrest comes after an investigation that started with a complaint from a mother whose child had injuries after being at the center.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The GBI arrested the owner of Roseland Child Care Center in east Dublin on child cruelty charges Wednesday after a month-long investigation.

The arrest comes after an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the center located at 703 Central Drive.

On February 2, east Dublin Police Department Chief Bill Luecke requested the GBI to assist with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the center. According to a press release, this request from Luecke came after a report was made by a mother of a child who had visible injuries after being at the childcare center.

49-year-old Sharon Mills is charged with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree (felony), one count of tampering with evidence (felony), one count of influencing a witness (felony) and one count of giving false statements/writings (felony).

A joint investigation is ongoing.