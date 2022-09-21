GBI arrests, charges Putnam County man on six counts of sexual exploitation of children

The investigation began after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Putnam County man on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

45-year-old James Collins, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday with for six counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

An investigation into Collins’ online activity began after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online distribution of child sexual abuse material.

This investigation led to a search warrant of Collins’ home and his subsequent criminal charges.

The GBI CEACC Unit was aided by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Collins was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.