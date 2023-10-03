GBI asking for public's help in homicide case that happened two years ago

In June 2021 Treutlen County Sheriff's deputies responded to a called about shots fired at 1671 Cedar Grove Road in Soperton.

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for the public's help in getting information about a two-year-old homicide case in Treutlen County.

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 Treutlen County Sheriff's deputies responded to a called about shots fired at 1671 Cedar Grove Road in Soperton according to a press release from the GBI.

When deputies arrives they saw a large crowd leaving a part at the residence. They found 31-year-old Harvey Glen Harris of Wrightsville, who was shot, unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and took Harris to a Laurens County hospital.

Harris later died at the hospital.

Another man 24-year-old Cameron Harden of Soperton was also shot and taken to Toombs County hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.