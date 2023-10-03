GBI asking for public's help in homicide case that happened two years ago

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for the public's help in getting information about a two-year-old homicide case in Treutlen County.
On Saturday, June 19, 2021 Treutlen County Sheriff's deputies responded to a called about shots fired at 1671 Cedar Grove Road in Soperton according to a press release from the GBI.
When deputies arrives they saw a large crowd leaving a part at the residence. They found 31-year-old Harvey Glen Harris of Wrightsville, who was shot, unresponsive.
Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and took Harris to a Laurens County hospital.
Harris later died at the hospital.
Another man 24-year-old Cameron Harden of Soperton was also shot and taken to Toombs County hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office at 912-529-3223. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.