ROBERTA, Ga. — An autopsy at a GBI crime lab confirms that a Crawford County man died last week from a dog attack.
That's according to a news release from Sheriff Lewis Walker.
Lee Becham, 76, died Feb. 23 at his home on Marshall Mill Road. At the time, Walker said there were bite marks on his body.
On Thursday, he said the preliminary cause of death for Becham was "traumatic injuries due to dog attack."
Walker says three dogs that may have attacked Becham have been removed from the owners.
After Becham's death, several neighbors told 13WMAZ that a pack of pit bulls running loose had caused problems on Marshall Mill Road.
Walker said no one has been charged in the case and his office is still investigating.
