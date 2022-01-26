GBI, Bibb deputies investigating after 13WMAZ journalist finds body in woods near Pleasant Hill

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones thinks it may be a 78-year-old missing since December.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County authorities hope to confirm whether a body found in Pleasant Hill is a man missing since early December.

Luela Gloster cherishes the little things when she thinks of her dad, James Dumas.

She loves cooking and sharing meals with him and the rest of their family, and she says he has a great personality.

"He's kind of quiet, but, you know, he'll crack a joke here and there and you've got to be quick with it to catch it," Gloster said.

Dumas went missing on December 9. His family hasn't seen him since he returned from dialysis that day.

"The other day I wanted to pick up the phone and call to talk to him, but I couldn't do that because I don't know where he is," she said.

13WMAZ planned to bring you an update on the case, but our Raymond Tubb took it a step further. Gloster called him Tuesday to ask for help in finding her father.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, he went looking in the woods near Dumas' Pleasant Hill home. He found a body.

"Saw a pathway, followed it a hundred feet or so into the woods and he was there," Tubb said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is almost certain it's Dumas.

"Some of the clothes he has on was recognized by his family members. He had keys on him that opened the door to his house, which is at the end of this street, so we're 99% sure it's James Dumas, born in 1943," Jones said.

The identity of the body won't be confirmed until the GBI conducts an autopsy, but both Tubb and Jones are glad the family is one step closer to an answer about Dumas' disappearance.

"My whole goal was for his family to know what happened to him and to be able to bury him properly," Tubb said.

"Not the outcome that I wanted, but at least we can get closure," Jones said.