x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

GBI, Centerville Police investigating after body found during welfare check

A friend went to check on someone at the home and saw them lying on the floor

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The GBI is at the scene of a home in Centerville after a person was found dead Monday afternoon.

According to GBI Special Agent Todd Crosby, the call came in around 1 p.m. from a home in the 100-block of Bassett Street.

Crosby says a friend of the deceased went to check on them and could see their body through the window.

Centerville Police responded to conduct a welfare check, found the body lying on the floor, and determined the person was dead. The GBI was then called in to assist at 1:35 p.m.

The body will be sent to the crime lab to determine if it’s a homicide case. The deceased has not been identified yet.

RELATED HEADLINES

Driver charged with vehicular homicide after Macon teen hit, killed by pickup truck

Laurens County deputies looking for man wanted in Dudley homicide