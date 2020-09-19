The GBI says the task force formed to search for 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez, who was reported missing after his car was found abandoned in Crawford County

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement agencies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have formed a joint task force in an effort to find a Warner Robins man missing since September 5.

According to a news release Friday, the GBI announced the creation of the task force formed to search for 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez, who was reported missing after his car was found abandoned on a dirt road by a landowner in Crawford County.

The release says the tasks force includes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the Byron Police Department and the Fort Valley Police Department.

The GBI has been investigating Mancilla-Velez’s car and home, and now, the joint task force will expand the search in Houston, Peach, and Crawford counties.