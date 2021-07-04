GBI: Bibb County jail inmate charged with killing deputy

Deputy Christopher Knight was stabbed to death during a fight at the jail early Tuesday morning

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced charges in the homicide of Bibb County Deputy Christopher Knight.

According to a news release, they’ve obtained arrest warrants for 22-year-old Albert Booze on charges of participation in criminal gang activity, felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault x4, and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

He is being held at the Jones County jail.

The GBI says they were first requested by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after a deputy, identified 30-year-old Christopher Knight, was killed at the jail.

Their early investigation says Booze was ‘causing disciplinary problems in his assigned cell block’ on Monday. He was removed and put in another unit.

During an inmate check of that cell, deputies reported seeing Booze overflowing the toilet and splashing toilet water on deputies. Booze allegedly told deputies he wanted to commit suicide.

More deputies were called to remove Booze from his new cell. He was handcuffed in the front and walked to an observation cell around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As he was brought to the cell, the GBI says Booze got into a fight with deputies that ended with Booze taking a knife owned by Knight. Knight was fatally stabbed and another deputy, Jerome Williams, was injured in the fight.

The GBI is still investigating Knight’s death and Williams’ injuries. Knight was taken to Decatur for an autopsy and his body was escorted back to Macon on Wednesday afternoon.

Once completed, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the office of DA Anita Reynolds Howard.