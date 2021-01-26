Twiggs County Major charged with stealing money from evidence room

The sheriff requested the GBI after internal audits and a search of the evidence room

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a now-former employee of the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with theft and violating his oath of office.

According to a news release, 51-year-old Maj. William Chip Samuel Stokes, was fired Monday and then arrested Tuesday.

The GBI says they were requested by Sheriff Darren Mitchum on Jan. 15 to investigate the theft of more than $1,500 from the sheriff’s office evidence room.

Their preliminary investigation shows that deputies conducted a traffic stop in December where some money was recovered. The cash was counted on video, packaged and stored in the evidence room.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Sheriff Mitchum was notified that the money was no longer there. The sheriff’s office did audits and searched the room, but could not find the missing money.

As the GBI investigated, they say they found Stokes had taken the money from the room.

